Mohali (Punjab): With the registering of a fresh FIR against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia, pertaining to an old case--has brought Punjab's international drug racket into the limelight yet again-- the issue is related to the old synthetic drug case and the FIR has been registered against Bikram Majithia with the Banur Police Station in Mohali (Punjab).

The case was registered against Bikram Majithia under Sections 25/26/27 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The new case was registered on the basis of probe findings submitted by the senior SIT officer, Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

A few years ago, a drug racket worth Rs 6,000 crore was busted in Punjab, which was then investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Former Akali Dal Minister Bikram Singh Majithia had also been questioned by the ED in this connection.

On the other hand, the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu, had constantly been raking up the drug issue and was also targeting the Akali Dal on the matter. The Punjab drug menace turned out to be a major poll plank during the last elections in the state, which ultimately led to the defeat of the Akali Dal-BJP alliance in the state.