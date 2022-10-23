Amritsar: In a joint operation of the Tarn Taran Police, the Police Commissioner of Amritsar, and the Anti-Gangster Task Force four members of the 'Landa-Rinda' gang were arrested on Sunday. Out of the four arrested members, two members have allegedly shot down a cloth merchant named Gurjant Singh in Tarn Taran recently.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, said, 'We have busted the module controlled by Canada-based Landa and Pakistan-based Rinda gangs by arresting four members, from whom we have recovered four foreign-made weapons," he added.

According to SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon, "On October 11, a cloth merchant, identified as Gurjant Singh, was gunned down at his shop in Dinpur village of Punjab's Tarn Taran for refusing to pay extortion money. CCTV footage obtained by the police showed two motorcycle-riding men entering the shop and shooting Singh at point-blank range. Later, the gang also has taken responsibility for the murder," he added.

The deceased's father alleged that Canada-based pro-Khalistani gangster Lakhbhir Singh Landa had demanded Rs 20 lakh from them two months ago but they had refused to pay him as the family was already debt-ridden. (With agency inputs)