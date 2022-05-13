Chandigarh: Punjab Police Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Friday named the key conspirator behind the Mohali rocket attack as Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based insurgent, who has close links to Harvinder Singh Rinda. Rinda, in turn, is close to Babbar Khalsa founder Wadhwa Singh Babbar, and currently coordinates attacks from Pakistan.

"The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He's a resident of Tarn Taran. He is a gangster & shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhwa Singh of ISI and operates from Pakistan" he said.

Bhawra further noted that the act was committed in collaboration between the Babbar Khalsa and local gangsters. He also alleged that the act was backed by ISI. "We can see that it was done together by BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) & gangster with the backing of Pak ISI. One of his main associates of Landa is Nishan Singh. He too is a resident of Tarn Taran & he was rounded up & arrested by Faridkot Police a few days back," the DGP said.

(With agency inputs)