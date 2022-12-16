Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Friday said that the police have solved the RPG attack case that blew up at Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran on December 9. "In this attack, a 70 mm caliber RPG 26 was used which was normally used by Mujahideen and it was sourced from across the border in a consignment," the Punjab DGP said.

"It's a major success of Punjab police against ISI-based terror module which was run by foreign handlers. As the new Pakistan Army chief has come, there has been an intensification of efforts from across the border," he said. Drone movement from across the border has increased, he added saying that the BSF has deployed the latest technology to shoot down drones which has led to shooting down of Pakistani drones almost every second or the third day

Earlier the security agencies ascribed the December 9 incident to a terrorist attack. As per the police, when the police of Sarhali police station came out after hearing a thumping sound at the Saanjh center (community police centre) at around 1 am, the assailants had fled away by then. Those present in the police station at that time were the night clerk, duty officer and two constables.

The plans of terrorists were shattered when the RPG thrown by them did not explode. The window glasses were shattered when the RPG fell in. The police then took the RPG into safe custody.