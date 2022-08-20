Chandigarh (Punjab): To avoid any security lapse that derailed PM's Ferozepur visit, the Punjab police have decided to make unprecedented security arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohali on August 24. To finalise foolproof arrangements for the PM's visit, DGP Gaurav Yadav convened a meeting of the top police brass on Saturday.

As of now, the Punjab police has decided to deploy more than 7,000 police officers and jawans in the area to prevent any security breach. It may be recalled the PM's visit to Ferozepur had to be cancelled after his convoy was stranded on a flyover following a blockade by protesters in January this year.

This time, during the PM's Mohali visit, the security system will be stepped up and it is likely to have three to five layers. Any outsider will not be allowed to enter the venue without thorough checking and permission. Apart from this, it has also been decided to impose Section 144 within a radius of five kilometres in the area.

During the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur before the Assembly elections in Punjab, there was a huge lapse in security. Due to this, Modi had to return to Delhi midway. Now the State government and the Punjab police are taking all steps to make sure that the Prime Minister's visit will be organised in a smooth and peaceful manner. When asked about the PM's programme in Mohali, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that at present the police not received information about the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister.