Chandigarh: A Punjab policeman identified as Deepak Singh, suffered a bullet injury in his abdomen, in the wee hours of Wednesday, in a room at Hotel Diamond Plaza in Sector 22 of Chandigarh. Police said an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the policeman's room.

Preliminary reports suggest that the gunshot was fired accidentally when the constable was in the loo around 5:30 am. The constable was then rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and is undergoing treatment. According to police, Deepak and another Punjab constable named Ankit Khokhar had checked into the hotel at around 1 am on Wednesday.

Also read: Punjab cop injured after being run over by car

Police said when the incident occurred, his companion was reportedly sleeping in the room. They said the investigation is underway to find out if any foul play was involved. The Chandigarh police have informed the Punjab police about the incident.