Chandigarh: Punjab Congress has released the election song for the upcoming Sangrur by-elections featuring slain leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala. Voting for the Sangrur by-election is scheduled for June 23 and the results will be announced on June 26. Punjab Congress has cornered the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab ever since Moosewala was shot dead on May 29.

His killing came a day after the Mann government withdrew his security along with many other VIPs. The Congress now wants to take the matter to the poll battle field. Punjab President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the election song featuring Moosewala for Sangrur by-election. The song has also been shared by Congress candidate from Sangrur Dalveer Goldie.

Aam Aadmi Party has found itself in the dock after Moosewala's murder. Pune police have detained Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the murder case, an official said on Monday. Pune rural police also apprehended Jadhav's aide, a suspect in the Moosewala murder case.

