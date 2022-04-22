Chandigarh: Raja Amarinder Singh Warring, the new President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress, took charge at the Congress Office here on Friday. The party in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajendra Kaur Bhattal, and Pratap Bajwa were present in the program. The former President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu left the party office after congratulating the new president.

Talking to the media, Navjot Singh Sidhu accentuated that presidents keep on changing but the party remains the priority. He added that the party lost elections to mafia rule in the state. They were eating the state-like termites. The leader added that it is his personal opinion that the party needs to be re-invented. Warring symbolizes the energy but it is a team game. "We should find happiness in the success of each other," added Sidhu.

Sidhu said, "My fight was or never will be against the party. My fight is against the mafia rule and wrongdoings in the state. Bhagwant Mann is like my younger brother. If he fights against the mafia, I would not point a finger against him. If he is honest, I will support him because it is the fight for the existence of Punjab instead of any post. One who loves his province fights for it without calculating the profit or loss of the war."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress in-charge, Harish Chaudhary said that discipline is the biggest priority for the party. About Sidhu's statement on Congress losing due to mafia rule, he said that no man is bigger than the party and such statements gave a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party to come to power in Punjab. On being questioned about the action against Sidhu, he said that the party will definitely take action against those who do not maintain discipline in the party and speak against it.

While addressing the party workers, the new president Raja Amarinder Singh Warring, insisted on the 3D (discipline, dedication, and dialogue) mantra to the party. Meanwhile, addressing the media persons, he said that all the leaders need to bring discipline to themselves. He gave clear indications that in the coming days, strict action will be taken against whoever works against the party.

When asked that many leaders of the party indulge in indiscipline, including senior leader Sunil Jakhar, but the party is unable to take any action against these leaders, Raja Amarinder Singh Warring said that it is the job of the party's disciplinary committee to take action against those who indulge in disciplinary actions. Along with this, he said that if there was discipline in the party, we would have definitely won the elections.

