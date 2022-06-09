Chandigarh: Congress leaders were taken into police custody for staging a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Congress has accused Mann of not meeting them despite a scheduled appointment. The protesters had created a lot of ruckus before being detained and shifted to a police station.

Responding to the protest, Mann tweeted, "I am saddened that without any delay the remnants of Punjab Congress who have come to my house today to protest in favor of their leaders who are facing bribery cases, supporting the Punjab looters is proof that bribery is in their blood. Did keeping our rights here mean that bribery is the right of Congress?"

The Punjab Chief Minister claims that the Congressmen arrived at his residence without an appointment while the President of Punjab Congress Armarinder Singh Raja Warring, and the opposition leader, Pratap Singh Bajwa insist that the Mann refused to meet them despite a confirmed appointment. They staged a dharna after having waited for a long time. (With Agency Inputs)