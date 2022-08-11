Chandigarh: Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has accused AAP MP Sant Balveer Singh Sicheval of encroaching over 150 kanals of government land in two villages. Speaking at a press conference, he alleged that Seechewal has encroached on 56 kanals and 7 acres of land in village Jamewal and 112 kanals and 14 acres in Fatehwala of Sultanpur Lodhi.

Khaira, who has also written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded that the illegal possession of the land by Sant Seechewal be ended forthwith. He has also sent a copy of the letter to Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. In the letter, Khaira said that the government is making serious efforts to get rid of the illegal occupation of the lands adding that “In the same vein, attention should also be paid to the illegal possessions made by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal”.

Khaira said that Sants' trust has been using this land for agriculture for decades, “but has never deposited any income with the concerned panchayats, due to which they become defaulters of the government”. “I hope you will do justice in this matter soon”.

