Chandigarh: As model code of conduct for the polls comes into force in Punjab, Congress has intensified its preparations for the election battle and appointed a 25-member campaign committee and a 20-member manifesto committee on Monday. State finance minister Manpreet Badal and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa were appointed as the co-chairmen of the manifesto panel.

In the campaign committee, Ludhiana MP, Ravneet Bittu has been appointed as convener and Amarpreet Singh Lali as the co-chairman. Apart from this, Gurkeerat Kotli, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sham Sunder Arora, Rajkumar Verka, Amarinder Singh Raja Vading, Pargat Singh, Rajinder Berry, Yoginder Pal Dhingra, Jugal Kishore Sharma, KK Bawa, Hardeep Singh Kingra, have been appointed as members.

Bishop Emmanuel Rahmat Masih, Dr. Navjot Dahiya, Jathedar Charan Singh, Davinder Singh Garcha, Ghulam Hussain, Balbir Sidhu, Sandeep Sandhu, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Barrel Singh, Samrat Dhingra have also been kept as members. The 20 member manifesto committee will include Chairman Pratap Bajwa, Dr. Amar Singh as Convenor, Manpreet Badal as Co-Chairman along with this OP Soni, Rana Gurjit Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, L.J. JS Dhaliwal, Rahul Ahuja, Alex P. Sunil, Surinder Kumar Davar, Hardayal Kamboj, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Dr. Jasleen Sethi, Ashok Choudhary, Amit Vij, KK Agarwal, Raman Subramaniam as members.

State party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, working presidents of state Congress, AICC secretaries, and frontal organisation chiefs will be permanent invitees to both panels.

