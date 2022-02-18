Chandigarh: The Punjab and Chandigarh Congress has expelled Attari MLA Tarsem Singh DC, Samrala MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon and former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday.

Harish Chaudhary, Punjab and Chandigarh Congress in-charge, in a statement on Thursday, said that the Disciplinary Action Committee of the party expelled the leaders from the party with immediate effect in view of their anti-party activities. Earlier, the two times former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon was denied a ticket by the party for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state scheduled on February 20.

Amrik Singh Dhillon has been a four-time MLA from Samrala. He is contesting the election from Samrala independently after Congress gave the ticket to Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, son of former minister Late Kram Singh Gill.