Chandigarh(Punjab): Two days after the Punjab and Chandigarh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary called for disciplinary action against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter has finally broken his silence. Sidhu expressed his views through a tweet that stated that he will answer when the time is right for the allegations labeled against him.

"I often listen in silence to the things against me. Right to answer, I have given time," Sidhu said in a cryptic tweet.

A few days back, Punjab and Chandigarh Congress party in-charge Harish Chaudhary had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Sidhu. In the letter, Harish Chaudhary had said that an explanation should be sought from him.

Newly-elected Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja had sent a warning letter to Harish Chaudhary based on Sidhu's activities after which Chaudhary had written to Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary actions against Sidhu. The letter written by Harish alleged that Sidhu have been accused of going against the party's decisions and policies.