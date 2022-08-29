Chandigarh: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary has issued a show-cause notice to MLA Sukhpal Khaira over his advice to Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring not to waste the energy of party cadres in defending individuals.

Congress sources said that Chaudhary has sought an explanation from Khaira for making the comment on social media instead of raising the issue on a party forum. Currently, a dharna is being held by Congress in support of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was arrested in the tender scam in Ludhiana.

"I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi,farmer suicides,water logging,Lsd etc.I faced ED & bcoz i was truthful,Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha.If our leaders r honest why worry?," Khaira tweeted on August 27.

As his tweet started speculation over further defection in Congress, Khaira urged the media "not to construe" his tweet. "I request media not to construe my tweet as any kind of planned infighting as it has nothing to do wid leaders quitting cong.I made this suggestion in all honesty to salvage d declining image of party in Pb.I feel leaders shouldn’t dis regard suggestions even by a smallest worker," he tweeted.