Jalandhar: Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has lashed out at the Punjab government and Punjab police saying that police were “deliberately picking up the Sikh youth” in connection with the April 29 Patiala clashes case. Two people including a cop were injured in the clashes which had broken out between anti-Khalistan protestors and radical Sikhs opposing the protest.

Khaira while extending support to Sikh leader Baljinder Singh Parwana said that Parwana has been “projected as the main accused which is wrong”. Khaira further said that Parwana had been named in a murder case in Nizampur village of Kapurthala eight months after his arrest adding “more Sikh youths are being arrested and tortured in connection with the Patiala clashes”.

He said that the incident had been caused due to the “incompetence of Punjab government and Punjab police but innocent youths are being arrested and tortured by the police to hide their incompetence which is highly reprehensible”. Speaking on the recent Mohali blast, Khaira said that “even in this case, the police were deliberately arresting Sikh youth”.

Khaira also urged CM Bhagwant Mann to personally intervene in the cases including the one wherein one youth from Hoshiarpur was recently arrested from Rajasthan. He said that he had also approached the DGP in this regard.

Also read: Cong MLA Khaira hits out at AAP RS MPs' choice, says will oppose non-Punjabi candidates