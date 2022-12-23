Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting with the officials of the health department today in Chandigarh to discuss the Covid situation. Mann called the meeting in view of the horrors of Corona in China and the possibility of increasing cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also chaired a meeting on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness.The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 20, wrote a letter to all the states and Union territories, in view of the sudden spurt, in cases being witnessed in China and other countries.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued an advisory on Thursday and has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings, and international travel amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

The IMA also appealed to people to get vaccinated, including taking the precautionary dose and following Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and following social-distancing norms.

Also, the Government of India has approved the intra-nasal Covid vaccine Incovacc for those 18 years and above. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the COVID19 vaccination program from today, said official sources. As per sources, there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.