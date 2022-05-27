New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Directorate of Estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for "unauthorised" occupation of a Central government accommodation here which was allotted to him as a member of parliament. Mann had resigned as Sangrur MP in March to become Punjab's chief minister.

In its petition before the estates officer, the Secretariat said Mann was allotted the Central government's Duplex No 33, North Avenue, along with its units and 153 North Avenue, as his regular accommodation as a member of 17th Lok Sabha. "The said allotment stands cancelled in his name with effect from April 14," it said, adding Mann failed to vacate the premises.

The LS Secretariat said the occupation of the building by the former MP after April 13 is "unauthorised". "It is, therefore requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwan Mann, ex-MP and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed," reads the petition sent to the estates officer. There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister's office.

According to official documents, the said accommodation has now been issued to Hanuman Beniwal, the RLP president and an MP from Rajasthan. Central government employees, MPs, judges and other dignitaries, are allotted residential accommodation in the national capital while they are in service and posted in Delhi.

After their term expires or ends prematurely, they are no longer eligible to occupy the accommodation. As per PRS Legislative, to evict a person from a residential accommodation, a Central government estate officer first issues a written notice to the individual concerned, after which he/she has to show cause within three working days as to why an eviction notice should not be issued against them. (PTI)