Chandigarh(Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking strong measures against wrong government appointments in Punjab after coming to power. Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said action would be initiated against those doing government jobs with fake degrees in Punjab and will be dismissed soon.

The Punjab chief minister made it very clear that action will be taken against those who are doing government jobs with fake degrees Bhagwant Mann in his tweet said that “such people will be taken to task. We are going to make them accountable for the taxes collected from the people of Punjab, which has been misused on them.”

He said that many cases have come to his notice that relatives of very influential and political people have taken government jobs with fake degrees. Soon every single tax money of the people of Punjab will be accounted to the public. After this, there will be an opportunity for the unemployed who are stumbling every step of the way to get a job.

Earlier too, CM had spoken of about 25,000 recruitments. The Bhagwant Maan-led government is also conducting an investigation into the recruitment made in the Vidhan Sabha in Punjab. Earlier, CM Mann is probing the Punjab Assembly Recruitment scam case. This is being investigated by the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Kultar Singh Sandhwan ordered an inquiry into it. A complaint was lodged by Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains in which he alleged that his relatives had been recruited by the Congress.