Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Both the leaders discussed several issues like the political situation in the country, including PM Modi-led Central government and the problems of the states, an official release said.

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and several MLAs and MLCs and officials were present during the meeting, it said. Telangana Chief Minister KCR warmly welcomed the Punjab Chief Minister with a bouquet. On the occasion, the two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country, along with the progress of Telangana, governance of the state of Punjab.

They also discussed farmers' issues and said anti-farmer decisions were taken by the ruling BJP government at the Centre. After these discussions, KCR honoured Punjab CM with a shawl and a memento. The Punjab CM also congratulated KCR for inaugurating the central office of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi Party (BRS) in Delhi.