Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in Chandigarh district court in connection with a clash between the AAP leaders and police during the then Congress government in January 2020. Mann appeared before the court of CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Dr. Aman Inder Singh at around 10:30 in the morning amid police security.

The case was registered by the police after hundreds of AAP leaders in the opposition clashed with the police during a protest against the then Congress government over the issue of electricity in Punjab in January 2020.

AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann and others were booked by the police under sections like rioting, assault, obstructing police in the line of duty, and violating government orders. A case was also registered against about 800 unknown AAP workers.

Also read: AAP leaders face action after protest in Punjab