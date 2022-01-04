Chandigarh: In purview of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi today declared an increase of Rs 1,400 in the allowance of more than 53,000 Anganwadi workers.

He made this announcement in a large gathering of Anganwadi workers organised on January 4, at the Morinda Dana Mandi of Ropar district.

He also additionally declared that the allowance of Mini Anganwadi workers will be increased by Rs 1000 and that of Anganwadi helpers by Rs 1050 per month.

Along with this, the annual allowance of Anganwadi workers has been increased by Rs 500, and that of Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers has been increased by Rs 250 each. The Chief Minister said that the notification will be effective immediately and will be considered to be official on paper from January 1.

