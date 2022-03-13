Amritsar: After a thumping majority in the Assembly elections, Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann received Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the Amritsar airport on Sunday.

The three AAP leaders will visit and pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, Valmiki Temple and Jallianwala Bagh before commencing their roadshow, thanking the voters for electing the AAP to power in the state.

In the recently-concluded Punjab elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats. Mann is scheduled to swear-in on March 16 at the native village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

