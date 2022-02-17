Chandigarh: Facing a tirade over his controversial 'UP, Bihar k Bhaiya' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has said that his statement has been 'distorted' and presented in a poor light' since yesterday.

"I didn't mean that. Migrant workers always contributed to Punjab's development. Our relation with them is from the core of the heart. I love them sincerely. But, I talked about those people like Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak who come from outside to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab. Punjab is as equal to people belonging to UP, Bihar and Rajasthan as those from Punjab. I love migrant workers and their contribution to Punjab's progress," he said in a bid to clear his stand over the issue that has triggered sharp reactions from several quarters.

