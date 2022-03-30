Chandigarh: In a relief for parents in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday announced that no private school in the state will be able to increase its fees for this session. He also ordered that schools cannot force parents to buy uniforms, stationery, and books from a particular shop and that parents should have the freedom to buy them from anywhere they want. The decision is likely to end the monopoly in the education sector.

Mann, who took oath as Punjab CM on March 17, has announced a slew of measures since then. On Tuesday, Mann said he was working to make Punjabi University free from debt so that it regains its glory as a seat of higher learning. "I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India," said Mann.

Mann has also rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state besides announcing that MLAs and former legislators in the state will get a pension for only one term irrespective of the number of times they have won assembly polls. He had also set up a corruption helpline soon after assuming power.

