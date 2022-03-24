Chandigarh(Punjab): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Following the Covid protocol, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has undergone his corona test which was reported to be negative. This is Bhagwant Mann's first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Chief Minister. On this occasion, he will also discuss the issues related to Punjab with PM Modi and the Home Minister.

What are the important issues of Punjab: Being a border state, understanding between Punjab and the Central government is very important. A challenging issue is border security as cases of Pakistan smuggling of drugs and arms through drones from the international border infiltrating into Punjab have come to the fore. The border area is the responsibility of BSF but Punjab Police also supports them. Therefore, coordination between the Cenre and the State is very important.

Apart from this, many issues related to the Centre are important for Punjab including the opening of international borders for trade with neighboring states and Punjab's share in GST. Recently, the Centre had made major changes in Punjab's participation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board. All the above issues are likely to be discussed during the forthcoming meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and PM Modi.