Chandigarh: People are going to benefit in political battle and politics is also heating up, which has already begun. In fact, a 'plan' of Amit Shah for the government employees of Chandigarh has created a stir and the opposition has started raising questions. Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday has announced that the employees of the Chandigarh Administration will also come under the purview of Central Service Rules from April 1.

Reacting to it, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his government will "fight strongly" over Chandigarh, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of employees of the Union Territory (UT) administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services.

"Central Government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh...," Mann said in a Tweet.

Earlier, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also slammed the Centre over Shah's announcement, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is afraid of the AAP's "rising footprints".

Congress, which was in power in Punjab before the AAP, also condemned the Centre's decision and said that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, adding that the move is a "direct attack on federalism". "I wish to remind BJP, Chandigarh is a disputed territory with Punjab's claim justified by Rajiv-Longowal Accord... It's a deceit and cheating by non less than a government," Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

What announcement did Shah make?

On Sunday, Shah said the service conditions of Chandigarh employees will be aligned to that of the Centre. Declaring that the move will benefit employees in a "big way", Shah said women will now be able to get two years of childcare leave.

"I want to give good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Addressing an event, the Union Home Minister - who inaugurated a slew of projects in Chandigarh - said the retirement age of employees will also be increased to 60 from 58 years in the UT. "This was a long-pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration. Today, the Modi government has made a big decision," Shah said. "Tomorrow a notification will be issued and from the upcoming financial year (April 1) you will get the benefit."

Why political parties are against Shah's announcement?

Chandigarh, which became a UT under Section 4 of the Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966, is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. However, it comes under the direct control of the central government, and Shah's announcement, the opposition parties believe, is aimed at diluting Punjab's claims on Chandigarh.

The new rules will be implemented from April 1. The move is expected to add to rising discontent over the Centre's move to amend the appointment rules for two key positions of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Political parties consider the Centre's move on BBMB as a breach of Punjab's rights.

Former Congress Deputy CM MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa said that in the first BBMB, Punjab was behind. Now an attempt is being made to end Punjab's right over Chandigarh. Punjab's control over Chandigarh has been abolished. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Aam Aadmi Party tweeted that from 2017 to 2022 when Congress was in power, Amit Shah did not take away the powers of Chandigarh. 'AAP' came to the government in Punjab, Amit Shah snatched all the powers of Chandigarh. Attacking the BJP, he said that the BJP is afraid of AAP's growth.

What will be the benefit after this announcement

Dependence on Punjab ended: Till now the employees of Chandigarh had to depend on the Punjab government. If there were orders for allowances and benefits, then the employees used to wait for the notification of Punjab. Now the notifications that the Centre will make will be directly applicable to the employees.

Child Care Leave: The employees of Chandigarh will now get child care leave of 2 years. According to Punjab rules, only one year of leave was available.

Salary: 6th pay scale is currently applicable in Chandigarh. At the same time, with the implementation of the 7th pay scale, their salary will increase by 10 to 15%. But now the salary of the employees can increase by Rs 800 to 2400.

Teachers will also benefit: The retirement age of teachers will increase in Chandigarh. Retirement in normal colleges will be 65 years instead of 58. Whereas in technical colleges, teachers will retire in 65 years instead of 60.

Retirement: The retirement of Group A and B will be in 60 years. According to the Punjab Service Rules, retirement takes place in 58 years. Now, these employees will get 2 more years. Similarly, the retirement age in Class IV will increase from 60 to 62.

Employees happy with the decision

There is a wave of happiness among the government employees of Chandigarh with the announcement of Home Minister Amit Shah. Swaran Singh Kamboj, President of Chandigarh Teachers Association, while giving his opinion on this said that 'the government employees of Chandigarh will be able to get their rights. which were not yet available. He said that before 1966, the Center Service Rule was applicable in Chandigarh as well, but after 1966 the Punjab Service Rule was imposed here.'

Supreme Court's decision

The Supreme Court delivered its judgment on 27 September 2011. According to the order of the court, Himachal Pradesh is entitled to 7.19 percent of the land of Chandigarh on the basis of the Punjab Reorganization Act. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also claiming that the state is entitled to 7.91 electricity generated from Bhakra Nangal Power Project. He had said, 'The state should get its share in Chandigarh.'



Punjab: Longowal Agreement

Various governments in Punjab have been claiming that Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab. Politicians of Punjab refer to the Rajiv Longowal Agreement in 1985 for this. Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema says that the Punjab Reorganization Act states that 60 percent of Chandigarh's employees will be from Punjab and 40 percent from Haryana. At the same time, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Kheda describes Chandigarh as a 'disputed area'. Apart from Punjab, Haryana also lays claim on Chandigarh. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda says that Chandigarh belonged to Haryana and will always be of Haryana.

(With agency inputs)