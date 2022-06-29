Chandigarh(Punjab): For the first time in the last three months, 202 new cases of Corona and one death have been reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours. With this count, 35 people have reached out for life-saving support. The number of active Covid patients in Punjab has reached 984. A total of 11,182 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday with 10,992 samples.

The Corona positive rate in the state has reached 1.81 percent. Mohali has the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours in Punjab with 64 covid patients with a positivity rate of 9.25 percent. Followed by Ludhiana where 24 cases were reported, followed by Bathinda at 21, Jalandhar at 18, and Patiala at 17.

On the other hand, fewer cases of Corona have been reported in many districts with 8 cases in Amritsar, 7 in Faridkot, 6 in Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, 5 in Kapurthala, 5 in Pathankot, 5 in Sangrur, 4 in Ferozepur, 3 in Gurdaspur, 3 in Moga, 3 in Hoshiarpur, 2 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 2 cases were reported in SBS Nagar, 2 in Tarn Taran, 1 in Fazilka, 1 in Malerkotla, 1 in Mansa and 1 in Ropar. However, not a single case has been reported in Barnala.

Meanwhile, 24 patients of Corona have been placed on oxygen support in the state, 10 patients have been shifted to ICU and one patient is on a ventilator in the Bathinda district. While Corona cases are rising rapidly, there is no Health Minister in the state to tackle the surge.

Earlier, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked by the Aam Aadmi Party government in a corruption case. A case has been registered against him, leaving the post vacant in the cabinet. In such a scenario, better access to health facilities is a major challenge for the government and the health department, said sources.