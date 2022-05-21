Bathinda: In an inspiring development, a Class 12 student in Punjab's Bathinda, has built a frugal tractor at a cost of just Rs 40,000. During the COVID pandemic, when life across the globe was brought to a grinding halt, Gurwinder Singh from Bathinda said he made the tractor with a mileage of 35 km and could carry a load of up to 4 quintals.

Significantly, the tractor has cost me a mere Rs 40,000, Singh said. He said that he was fond of making tractors since his childhood. “When I was young I used to make small tractors, as I got older I started making bigger tractors,” he said. He also said that when he goes to the city on the tractor, a lot of people take pictures with him.

His father Sadhu Singh said he is very happy about his son's feat. "This tractor has made a lot of our work easier. Buying a tractor from the market would have been very expensive, but it has cost us only a few thousand rupees," he said.

