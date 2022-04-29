Patiala (Punjab): A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Heavy police presence has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. In Patiala, a 'Khalistan Murdabad March' that had begun at the Arya Samaj Chowk was being carried out under the supervision of the Punjab working head of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackrey) Harish Singla.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Punjab Chief Minister Bhgwant Mann said that he had spoken to the DGP and the situation was now under control. "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," tweeted Mann.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," Patiala DSP said. On the other hand, farmers took to protest outside the state power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO's residence in Amritsar over power outage issue.