Fazilka: It was a dream come true for Gaurav Kamboj, a child suffering from Thalassemia when the SSP of the Fazilka district Bhupinder Singh let him serve as the SSP for one day. The child had an unusual day where he lived his distant dream of being an IPS officer. While it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Gaurav, the officers and staff at the SSP office also made the best of the situation, without making the child feel out of place.

On Gaurav's arrival at the office, he was given a warm and respectful welcome by all the staffers present at the office. Along with the greetings, an SSP would get from his colleagues, Gaurav also received many congratulatory gifts and flowers. After assuming his one day position as the SSP, Kamboj listened to the grievances of the police personnel and also conducted an inspection of the SSP office as well as the police line. He also issued a stern warning against the drug smugglers in the district to stop their illegal business and leave the area.

Also read: Haryana: Cow dies after explosive explodes in mouth, owner claims "intentional act"

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Kamboj said that he is suffering from thalassemia and his dream of becoming an IPS officer has been fulfilled today after SSP Bhupinder Singh gave him this opportunity. Further expressing gratitude towards the officer, he said that he would forever be grateful to the noble officer for making him fulfil his wish.

SSP Bhupinder Singh while talking about it said, "Gaurav is an extremely brave child, who is putting up a fight against Thalassemia." He also said that when he realised that the child had a dream of being an IPS officer, he wanted to help the child live his dream even if for just one day. The officer praised the Kamboj family for providing blood and medications for Thalassemia patients across the country.