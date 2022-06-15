Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a female accused in relation to the murder of a lawyer and national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu. According to a statement issued by the CBI, the alleged involvement of the accused in the case cropped up during the investigation and she was arrested following examination. The alleged murder took place nearly seven years ago on September 20, 2015.

"During further investigation, the alleged involvement of the accused came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested. The arrested accused was produced today in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, and was remanded to 4 days police custody," CBI statement said. According to FIR, the accused is identified as Kalyani Singh, daughter of a Himachal Pradesh High Court judge.

Also read:Youth shot dead in Amritsar

CBI said that it had registered on April 13, 2016, regarding the alleged murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh at the request of the Chandigarh Administration and took over the investigation on September 21, 2015.

"CBI had registered a case on 13.04.2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration and had taken over the investigation of FIR No. 374 dated 21.09.2015, earlier registered at Police Station, Sector-26, Chandigarh related to the murder of Shri Sukhmanpreet Singh @ Sippy Sidhu in the night of 20.09.2015 in Sector 27, Chandigarh by unknown persons," CBI said. "He was a National level Shooter. He had started his own Law firm in the name of M/s Sippy Sidhu LLB at Mohali (Punjab)," it added.