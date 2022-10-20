Punjab: Case lodged against Army jawan for giving information to ISI
Punjab: Case lodged against Army jawan for giving information to ISI
Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police has registered a case against an Army jawan for providing information to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Police sources said that the step was taken following intelligence inputs from the Central security agencies. They further revealed that currently steps are being taken to arrest the Army jawan identified as Manoj Chaudhary, a resident of Usarah Rasulpur village in Uttar Pradesh. (Further details awaited)
