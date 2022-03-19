Chandigarh: In his first cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took the decision to open up 25,000 government jobs to youth in the state. The meeting, wrapped up within half an hour, had given rise to speculations regarding contents of the discussion but instead, nothing much came to light, as ministers remained tight-lipped about the meeting.

Later in the day, however, Mann himself opened up about his plans as the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, announcing in a Twitter video-message that his government had "approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month". "As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Government", he noted.

"10,000 jobs will be filled in the Punjab Police Department and the rest of them will be in different other departments, boards and corporations. There will be no discrimination, no 'sifarish' (recommendation) or no bribe", Mann further said in his message. Ten AAP MLAs were inducted into the cabinet of Mann on Saturday morning.