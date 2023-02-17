Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab): Alexander the Great told his generals to leave his hands out of his coffin to teach a valuable life lesson that he was not carrying anything with him after death. Here in Punjab, this 87-year-old Baljit Singh donated 30 acres of his land and a luxurious house here to his workers.

The octogenarian lost his wife in 2011 and since then was being taken care of by his staff. Baljit Singh, (87), a resident of Bham village of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, owns a petrol pump in Bathinda. He has three long term employees and all of them take care of him.

In a generous act, the businessman donated all his property to these three people who have been looking after him for the past 12 years since his wife passed away. Singh does not have any immediate family members as he and his wife remained as a childless couple all through their life.

After his wife's death, his staff working for him were the only people he could call as his family. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said that he donated 19 acres of land and a two-storey house to Iqbal Singh and six and five acres of land to two other workers (who have been with him through the thick and thin of his life).

Singh said they decided as a couple to donate their life savings to people in need. He said that the registration of the land was completed in 2013. And since then, he has been living in a two-room house in the fields. Iqbal Singh had never in his wildest dreams thought of acquiring properties worth crores. Iqbal said that he serves his boss out of respect for him. Talking to ETV Bharat, Iqbal said that he will continue to serve him all his life.