Ferozepur: A three-year-old Pakistani boy was reunited with his family by the Border Security Force after the minor crossed into this side of the border in Punjab's Ferozepur. The vigilant Border Guards on duty saw the movement of the child and allowed him to come forward. When the boy came forward, the guards on duty picked him up and took him to a secure location.

Also read: India hands back Pak boy who crossed border while playing

The boy was, too, young to tell his name or address, and only uttered the word "abba" (father) and he was very scared. The border guards arranged for his food and drink. Later, the Indian troops established contact with the Pakistani Rangers and reunited the kid with his family across the border.