Fazilka (Punjab): A Pakistani drone carrying heroin was gunned down by 55 battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday, said a BSF official. The drone had reportedly entered the Indian border from the Jhangar post on the Indo-Pakistan border in the district. The official further informed that two packets of heroin were confiscated from the drones, which have now been sent for further testing as a part of the investigation.

The BSF and Punjab Police conducted a search operation in the area along the Indo-Pakistan border areas after the incident. 55th Battalion of the BSF DIG VP Badola said, "the Indian Army personnel spotted the drone movement near the Jhaggar post last night after which the troopers shot down the drone. Two packets of heroin weighing 1 kg 630 grams were recovered along with the drone. The recovered drones were being sent for forensic examination. The drone was being used for drug trafficking."

The drone is said to be China-made and can carry three to four kilograms of weight at a time, valued at millions of rupees. DSP Subeg Singh from the Jalalabad sub-division informed that last night, the BSF had informed the Punjab police about the seizure of drones and heroin after which the police launched a search operation in the border areas.