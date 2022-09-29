Chandigarh: The second day of the special session of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday is likely to witness stormy scenes as there may be an uproar in the House over the vote of confidence proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. There was huge ruckus in the House during the first day of the special session when the Chief Minister tabled the confidence motion on Tuesday.

The Opposition is up in arms against the Chief Minister over the issue. Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa said that a motion of censure would be moved against the Chief Minister for giving false information to the Governor and for bringing an unnecessary vote of confidence.

Apart from this, there may be an uproar in the Punjab Assembly regarding Bhagwant Mann's convoy of official vehicles. According to an recent RTI reply Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister with the largest convoy of vehicles among the Chief Ministers of Punjab.