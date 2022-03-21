Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly session will begin at 11 am on Tuesday. During the session, oath will be administered to those MLAs, who had not taken oath earlier. After this, the Speaker will be selected. It may be recalled that the oath was administered on the first day of the Assembly to the newly-elected MLAs, but many MLAs, who could not reach the Assembly, hence, oath will be administered to them on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party has named Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MLA from Kotkapura, as the Speaker. After the Speaker's nomination, Sandhwa thanked Aam Aadmi Party and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his selection. Meanwhile, proceedings of the House will start on Tuesday at 10 am. On this day, homage will be paid to the departed souls and after this, there will be a motion of thanks to the address of the Governor.

On the other hand, Bhagwant Mann vowed to end corruption by announcing the anti-corruption helpline number. This number will be thrown open to the public on March 23 and with this, anyone can lodge complaints against corruption.

