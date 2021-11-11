Chandigarh: The second day of the special session of the State Assembly called by the Punjab government will be held on Thursday. The first day of the special session, held on Monday, was adjourned till November 11 after paying homage to the martyrs.

Several resolutions are set to be passed today. During the Cabinet meeting on today's special session, the bills which will be introduced were discussed.

According to sources, a bill to retain 36,000 employees, resolutions to repel the agriculture law are likely to be tabled during the special session.

The government will also bring a resolution condemning the Centre's decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border. Separate resolutions to cancel the power agreement and the solar agreement along with the bill to curb the mafia will be tabled during the special session.

The first day of the special Assembly session was held on Monday. It is the 16th special session of the 15th Legislative Assembly. It is also the first session of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government post the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh.

During the first day of the session tribute was paid to former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former chief parliamentary secretary Ravinder Singh Sandhu, martyrs — Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh and Sepoy Manjit Singh, president IFFCO Balwinder Singh Nakai, freedom fighters — Niranjan Singh and Avinash Chandra.