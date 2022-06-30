Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is likely to introduce one MLA-one pension bill on the last day of the budget session of the Assembly. A resolution may also be passed against the subordination of Punjab University in Chandigarh to the Centre while the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly would also be elected. The subsequent law envisages only a one-term pension for former MLAs unlike the practice of drawing the pension for each term. The AAP government claims that the law will save Rs 19.53 crore of the government exchequer annually. The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier passed the One MLA-One Pension Ordinance.

After the Cabinet approval, it was forwarded to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, who, however, returned it. The AAP government also discussed a motion against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into three military services. “What will young people do next? They can neither call themselves ex-servicemen nor get canteen facilities,” CM Mann said. Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also raised the issue that contract recruitment could not be carried out in the army in a country facing the threat of China and Pakistan. The BJP MLAs, however, objected to the motion saying the scheme would be “very useful for the youth”.