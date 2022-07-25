Amritsar (Punjab): Jagjot Singh Rubal, a painter from Punjab's Amritsar has created a seven-feet tall painting of President Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her.

Rubal said that he hopes his painting is displayed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at the Parliament premises on Monday. On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor Murmu registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday. Rubal is known for painting Presidents of the United States and has a collage of all the Presidents over 230 years of constitutional government.