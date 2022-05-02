Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state government has approved 26,454 recruitments in various departments to provide employment opportunities in the state. The Cabinet also approved the 'one MLA, one pension' scheme. Under this scheme, the Punjab government will not pay the income tax of MLAs.

The government also approved the compensation of Rs 41.8 crores for the failure of soft crops in the Muktsar district, out of which Rs 38.08 crore will be provided to the farmers and 03.81 crore to farm labourers.

Taking to Twitter, Mann wrote, "Big decisions of Punjab cabinet- 1) Approval of 26454 recruitments of various departments. 2) Approval of one MLA, one pension. 3) Approval of the scheme of door-to-door delivery of ration. 4) Approval of compensation of 41.8 crores for the failure of soft crop in Muktsar district. 38.08 crore - to the farmers and 03.81 crore - to farm labourers."

The government also decided to extend the time for depositing fees for small transporters by 3 months which can also be deposited in instalments.

"Extended the time for depositing fees for small transporters by 3 months, can also be deposited in instalments. This is not just an announcement, we do what we say," Mann said in a subsequent tweet.