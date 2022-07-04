Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the arrest of ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who was booked for making 'inflammatory statements' against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Punjab election in April this year. The High Court, while hearing Kumar Vishwas' plea, stayed the arrest till August 22 when the next hearing will take place in the case.

Vishwas, who was booked for 'inflammatory statements' against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 20, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking dismissal of the case filed against him in Ropar. It may be recalled that during the Punjab elections, Vishwas, in a video statement, had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatist movements in Punjab.

Making serious allegations, Vishwas, one of AAP's founding members, said that Kejriwal had not shied away from the possibility of joining hands with radical groups in favour of a separate state primarily for the Sikh population. Without naming Kejriwal, Vishwas further noted that he had even expressed the desire of becoming the Prime Minister of a separate nation.

Kumar Vishwas's video statement was banned by the Election Commission at the time and he was later given Y-category protection by the Center in view of the threat. Congress leader Alka Lamba was also booked for 'inflammatory statements' against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the assembly elections.

