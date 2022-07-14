Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab's Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu Wednesday said that while he and his team of lawyers were returning from Delhi to Chandigarh, someone attacked the train with stones.

Sidhu said that he and his team were attacked by unknown assailants near Haryana's Panipat on Tuesday. The AG was travelling on a train from Delhi to Chandigarh when miscreants allegedly pelted stones and broke the windowpane. The team was travelling back after a hearing in the Supreme Court on the case concerning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following the attack, AG Sidhu filed a complaint with Punjab DGP. The incident happened a while back near Panipat when the Punjab AG was coming back to Chandigarh. "When we were returning from Delhi to Chandigarh from Shatabdi with my entire team, suddenly something hit the windowpane of the train, startling all of us," Sidhu told ETV Bharat.

Punjab Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu attacked while returning on Shatabdi Express

"When we turned back to see what happened, we saw that the glass was broken. I did not understand what had happened, although it could have been mischief or an accident could also have taken place. All of this will be revealed only after a proper investigation," he said. ETV Bharat correspondent further asked if he feared Lawrence Bishnoi's trial might have been a reason, the AG said, "he is not discarding the fact that this could be a reason for an attack."