Chandigarh (Punjab): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ministers and MLAs are holding a meeting in Punjab's Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday to discuss their future strategy following the Governor's refusal to give his nod for the special session of the assembly. In a counter move, the AAP MLAs are hell-bent on conducting a mock confidence motion. At present, the AAP MLAs and Ministers are busy brainstorming on the legal aspects related to the matter.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said that the Governor has taken this decision at the behest of only three MLAs despite the fact that the decision on the special session was taken by the entire Cabinet. Which section of the House rules prevents the government from doing this? Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken legal opinion from AG (Advocate General) office and now the government will take some action soon. There are allegations that the BJP was indulging in horse trading to topple the AAP government in Punjab.

The political scene of Punjab turned intense on the issue of the cancellation of the special session of AAP's Assembly. CM Bhagwant Mann has also called a Cabinet meeting in this regard. In this, AAP ministers are all set to discuss the upcoming strategy and prepare an action plan. AAP is also considering how to give a counterattack to BJP's political manoeuvres in the State.