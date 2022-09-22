Ludhiana: Darshan Singh Ugoke, father of AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, was admitted to DMC Ludhiana in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was rushed to the Tapa government hospital and from there he was referred to DMC Ludhiana in critical condition.

His wife Baldev Kaur revealed that Darshan Singh is diabetic and on medication. On Thursday when he asked for his medicines, she mistakenly gave him the wrong medicines which he consumed, after which his condition deteriorated.

She also denied any suicide attempt, as there are stories making headlines that AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's father has attempted suicide. An earlier version of this story also claimed that senior Ugoke had attempted suicide though the same has been refuted by the family now.

Labh Singh Ugoke was in Chandigarh to be a part of the AAP ‘Shanti march’ against the cancellation of the special Vidhan Sabha session. As per the reports, Labh Singh reportedly broke down after hearing the news and rushed to Ludhiana immediately.

He represents the Bhadaur Assembly constituency as he defeated the incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections with a margin of 37,550 votes from the Bhadaur seat.

(An earlier version of this story reported it as an attempted suicide based on the initial inputs received from the state. We have updated the story to include the family's version).