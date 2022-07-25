Mohali: In a setback to the ruling AAP in Punjab, MLA Kulwant Singh has been accused of occupying over 46 kanals of state land in Papadi village of Mohali district. The concerned Gram panchayat of the village alleged that on one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is making tall claims on releasing the possession of panchayat lands in Punjab, while on the other hand, his own AAP MLA Kulwant Singh has encroached on 46 Kanal 7 marla panchayat land in the Papadi village.

It alleged that Singh, by taking undue advantage of his power, is carrying out illegal construction on the said land despite stay orders by the court of law. The Gram Panchayat members further alleged that Singh is putting pressure on the police and registering false cases against them. Bachan Singh, a resident of the village, said that on March 26, 2022, his sister was attacked by the sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party in Tangori village.

When he took his sister to the doctor, Singh put pressure on the police, he said. he further alleged that instead of taking action against the accused, a case was registered against them. He feared that MLA Kulwant may file a false case against him again as he had done before in a complaint against Kulwant in the High Court Writ Petition-17366 in the year 2017 for encroachment of the panchayat land.

The Gram Panchayat members said that they have lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

