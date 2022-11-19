Ludhiana: A clash broke out in a university in Mullanpur Road in the Ludhiana district on Friday, leaving 5 injured. The clash broke out when the seniors had come to attend the convocation ceremony. The injured are all residents of Ludhiana.

The pass-out students were attacked when they had come to collect their degrees with a sharp weapon due to a spat on Instagram. According to reports, the information about the convocation was posted on the social media site, wherein the seniors had made a comment that didn't go down well with the current batch of students. The comments on the post led to the said fight.