Amritsar: A massive tumor weighing at a whooping 3.5 kg was surgically removed from the stomach of a woman's hospital at a hospital in Amritsar. The successful surgery was conducted at the Baba Farid Charitable Hospital located in Nag Kalan village of Amritsar on Friday.

Speaking to the media the director of the hospital Dr Didar Singh said that the patient Kulbir Kaur, wife of Baljinder Singh, a resident of Guru Ke Bagh village was suffering from stomach pain for a long time.

" When underwent medical examination it was found that she had a huge tumour in her stomach which was causing the pain. She visited several other hospitals but was unable to get the surgery done as she was unable to afford the high charges there," said Singh.

Kaur finally found relief after the tumour was removed following a four-hour-long successful surgery performed by Dr Rajbir Singh Bajwa at the Baba Farid Charitable Hospital on Friday. Kaur thanked the doctors and other hospital staff for their service.