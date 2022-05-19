Aurangabad(Maharashtra): A NIA Special Court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Wednesday sentenced a juvenile delinquent to three years in a special juvenile home. The minor is inspired by the terrorist organization ISIS and was arrested by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) for planning to mix poison in the water tank or in the food to be served during religious gatherings to kill people in big numbers proved in the Board of Juvenile Justice.

The accused had formed the 'Ummat-e-Mohammadiyah Group' and were inspired by the ideology of ISIS and planned to inflict mass murder by adding poison to the water or food during religious ceremonies.

The ATS submitted a charge sheet in the NIA court against accused Mohsin Sirajuddin Khan, Mazhar Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Mohammad Taki Sirajuddin, Mohammad Mushahid ul Islam Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Sarfaraz Abdul Haq Usmani, Zaman Nawab Khuteupad, Salman Sirajuddin Khan, Fahad Mohammad Isteak Ansari, Talha Hanif Potrik and a minor, ten others were arrested by the police and tried at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Authorized Court, Aurangabad. The court has sentenced the minor to three years in a special home.

At the end of the hearing, the Board of Juvenile Justice held a minor accused guilty and ordered to keep him in a special juvenile home, informed ATS PI Nitin Kandare. After two years of trial, this is the first time that a juvenile offender has been convicted in such a manner for having links with terrorist organizations.

The Aurangabad Juvenile Tribunal has given its final verdict in the case against the juvenile delinquent. The allegations have been substantiated and the child concerned has been convicted. The person concerned has been ordered to be kept in a special home for three years as per the provisions of Section 18 (g) of the Juvenile Justice Act. The Aurangabad unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad had received confidential information in August 2019 against the accused and the juvenile delinquent belonging to the ISIS organization.